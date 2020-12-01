Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John . BEM Ft Sgt M81546 RNZAF (John) PRICE

Add a Memory
William John . BEM Ft Sgt M81546 RNZAF (John) PRICE Notice
PRICE, William John (John). BEM Ft Sgt M81546 RNZAF Born November 8, 1947, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, aged 73 after a courageous health battle. Dearly loved husband of Jill. Father of Phillip, Lynley and Adrienne. Father-in- law of Eunice and Robin. Grandfather of Natasha and Samuel, Aidan, Ethan and Daniel. Son of the late William (Bill) and Eva. Sibling of Carol, David and Peter. A funeral service for John will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Meura St, Matamata on Wednesday, December 2 (tomorrow) at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation www. neurological.org.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -