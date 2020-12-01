|
PRICE, William John (John). BEM Ft Sgt M81546 RNZAF Born November 8, 1947, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, aged 73 after a courageous health battle. Dearly loved husband of Jill. Father of Phillip, Lynley and Adrienne. Father-in- law of Eunice and Robin. Grandfather of Natasha and Samuel, Aidan, Ethan and Daniel. Son of the late William (Bill) and Eva. Sibling of Carol, David and Peter. A funeral service for John will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Meura St, Matamata on Wednesday, December 2 (tomorrow) at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation www. neurological.org.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 1, 2020