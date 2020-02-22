Home

MAXWELL-STEELE, William John. Passed away suddenly in Auckland, aged 31 years. Adored husband of Christy. Much loved son of Virginia Maxwell and John Steele. Loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of Joanne and Peter, Tony and Glenda, and the late Chris. Loved uncle of Sophie, Amy and Tom. Great uncle of Louis, Immy, Luca and Max. A service to celebrate William's life will be held in Auckland on Sunday, February 23. Messages to the Steele Family can be sent to 11 Ritchie Place, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 22, 2020
