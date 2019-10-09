|
CLEINE, William Kevin (Bill). Passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital surrounded by his family on October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Aroha Cleine (nee Te Nahu). Father of Jonathan, Jason, Natasha, Michael, Liddy and Sarah. Much loved son of Gordon and Elizabeth. Youngest brother of Marie, Patricia and Moira. Loved son-in- law of Paora (Jock) and Marjorie Te Nahu. Cherished Papa, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was a loving and hard working man, that always had something cheeky to say. He will be dearly missed. William (Bill) is laying at Kahuranaki Marae, Te Hauke. Tangihanga will be held on Wednesday, October 9 at 11am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2019