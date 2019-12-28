Home

William Laurence (Bill) BURNEY

William Laurence (Bill) BURNEY
BURNEY, William Laurence (Bill). On December 26, 2019 passed away at Hospice Marlborough, Blenheim, supported by family. Aged 94 years. Loved husband of the late Joyce. Loved father and father in law of Neryl and Keith Chapman, Malcolm (deceased) and Francie, Lyn and Peter Tutt, Selwyn and Rosie, Kelvin (Kelly) and Marion. Very much loved Grandad of Nigel, Rochelle and Simon; Rachael and Kate; Warwick, Trevor and Andrea; Justin and Gregory; Bevan and Aleysha and their partners and a proud Great Grandad and loved friend of many. Messages to C/o PO Box 9 Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A funeral service for Bill will be held at Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Saturday 4 January 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 28, 2019
