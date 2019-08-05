Home

William Martin Snr . (Bill) STEPHENSON

William Martin Snr . (Bill) STEPHENSON In Memoriam
STEPHENSON, William Martin Snr (Bill). 24.04.1943 - 05.08.2018 They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel For no-one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smilies, No-one knows how many times, We have broken down and cried, We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. "Missing you more than ever" Joanne, William, Denise and Briana
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 5, 2019
