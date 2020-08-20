Home

William McManus (Bill) GRAY

GRAY, William McManus (Bill). We lost our lovely Bill suddenly, on August 17, 2020 at Bryant House, Napier. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Noelene for 60 years. Dearly loved Dad of Lesley Matheson and Ian Gray. Loved Poppa of Melody, Zach and Kiera. Loved by all his nieces and nephews in New Zealand, Australia and Scotland. "His sense of humour will be sadly missed". Thank you to Dr Gwenda Ward for all the care over the years. At his request, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Gray Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 20, 2020
