SUTTON, William Roderick (Rod). Formerly of Lower Hutt, Wellington and Hastings - on August 1, 2020 at Lansdowne Park Masterton, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of the late Esm?. Much loved father and father-in- law of Gaye Sutton and Michael Woodcock, John and Anna, Murray and Joyce, Rosemary and Kevin. Loved Poppa of Kathryn, Brendan, Nathan, Roz, Robbie, Zane, Anesh, Kayleen, Hemi, and Steve. Great grandfather of Emily, Max, Louie, Knox, Maddie, Molly, Rose, James, Devon, Bjorn, Maddix, Taidin, and Esm?. A Service to celebrate Rod's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street Masterton on Thursday August 6, at 1:30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Sutton family may be sent C/- P O Box 2055 Masterton.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 3, 2020