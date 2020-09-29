|
|
BIRRELL, William Ross. Passed away at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020, aged 84. Now at peace forever. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Proud Father and Father-in-law of Steven (Palmerston North), Bruce and Marie (Feilding), Tracey and Keith (Australia), Joanne and Gordon (Australia), Rachelle and Eddie (Tikokino). Treasured Grandad to his 11 Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren. Loved Brother and Brother- in- law of Robert (deceased), Stuart (deceased), Helen and Ian (Hastings), Anne (Auckland), Donald and Patty (Hastings), Trish (Palmerston North) and Graham (Australia). Dawn and family would like to thank Dr Alan Wright and Hospice staff for their kind care of Bill. The support of friends, neighbours, work colleagues and family is greatly appreciated. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Kain Place, Frimley, Hastings at 1pm Saturday, October 3, 2020. No flowers but in lieu please consider donating to Cranford Hospice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 29, 2020