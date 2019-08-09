|
CONNELLY, William Roy. October 15, 1940 - July 25, 2019 Darling, Dad, Grandad, Uncle Billy, Bill, The Duke; to family and friends. Bill was born in the east end of London, went to sea, then came to NZ to start a new life; leaving siblings Tony and Pat behind but now reunited. Bill fell in love with Dale and settled in Hawkes Bay where he joined the Orsborn family, developing a mutual fondness with Jean, Dales' mum. Generous, gentlemanly, witty with a mildly cheeky sense of humour saw him do well with family and friends. He and Dale had a passion for showing, breeding and judging dogs which brought them much joy and friendship. Bill's love of the seas, his intelligence, loyal nature and innate sense of fairness saw him serve the Napier waterfront, MUNZ and visiting seamen for over 50 years; still doing part time work until a couple of months ago. Bill had a list of medical issues with his longevity a testament to his love of life and tenacity. He is fortunate to have retained an agile mind and sense of humour and we can take comfort in knowing he has been released from a body that was weighing him down. A big thanks to Dr Peter Culham, the staff of the Hastings Hospital and Gracelands for their kindness and care. Bill didn't want any fuss so respecting his wishes, instead of a funeral, find someone you love and / or who is in need; share some time with them, give them a hug, tell them you love them, ease their burden, have a drink (or two - preferably Baileys or Heineken) and celebrate life. Beloved husband of Dale for 53 years; a testament to their love for one another. Loving and proud father and grandfather of; Lisa his daughter, with her children Angus and Sophie (who was her grandad's partner in crime); and Glenn (Bill's son) and Danielle, with their children Ella, Anika, Kerianne, Monique and Finn. We are your legacy and honour you. We love you. Rest well. And one more time 'Go the Hammers'!
