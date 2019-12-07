|
PAUL, William Samuel (Bill, Juke Box Willy, Pere Paora). Passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 with his son Daniel at his side. Loving husband of Manuwai (deceased), and partner of Maria. A cherished Dad, Papa and Great Papa. Bill will be resting at 23 Scully Crescent, Onekawa, Napier until Sunday. His service will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, December 9 at 10.30am. Messages to The Paul Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 7, 2019