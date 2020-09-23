|
|
HURREY, William Vincent (Bill). Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020, at HB Regional Hospital, aged 78. Treasured companion of Francie. Much loved Dad of Jayne and Toby, Jonny and Jo, and Mark. Willie-Bill: a loving grandfather of Kurt, Sean, Hugh and Will; Zac; and Ashliegh. Great- grandad of Jacob. Loved brother of Clare, John and Ralph. Thanks to the kind nursing staff at the hospital for their care of Bill. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Napier Menz Shed would be appreciated. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11.00am. Messages to the Hurrey Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 23, 2020