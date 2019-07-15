|
|
WRIGHT, William (Bill, Billy). Originally of Wairoa. Aged 78. On July 11 2019, finally at peace after a courageous and long battle. Son of Harata and Alfred Wright. Brother and uncle to the Edwards, Morrell and Wright families. Uncle to Theo (Palmerston North), Christine (Adelaide) and John (Auckland). Dearest and treasured friend of Lyn and Bill Feetham and family. Special thanks to all the staff at Graceland's and Dr Barley for all the special and loving care shown. A service to honor Bill will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings at 11am on Wednesday July 17 2019, followed by internment at his family Urupa - Wairoa at 3pm. Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Wright Family C/- PO Box 967 Hastings 4156 'ONE OF THE LAST GREAT SHEPHERDS ON THE EAST COAST'
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019