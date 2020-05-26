|
SYMES, Winnie Flora (nee Smith). Passed away peacefully at Wairoa Hospital on Friday, May 22, 2020. Loved wife of the late Frank (Tinker) Symes. Loved mother of Stuart (deceased) and Pauline, Yvonne and Tom Wairau, Graeme and Johnina, John and Alice, Anthony and TeWai, Stephen, Cecil and Bonnie. Much loved Bubu to her 26 Grandchildren and 32 Great Grandchildren. A private family funeral service has been held. All messages can be sent to 24 Delhi Street Wairoa 4108. Winnie Flora Symes born 12 February 1933. Silana, Levuka, Ovalau, Fiji. Loved daughter of Tom and Rachael Smith (nee Gwilliam). Loved elder sister of Herbert, Cecil and Lynette. Loved aunty to Tania, Racheal (deceased), Dawn and Thomas. "Cere tu ko Ovalau, Mosi vei au, ni o Lovoni, Na Loloma Sa Kena I Yau" "When you see Ovalau Island, Lovoni is the heart of the Island which is full of Love" Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 26, 2020