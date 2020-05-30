Home

Winnie Flora SYMES

Winnie Flora SYMES Notice
SYMES, Winnie Flora. At this sad time Winnie's family have taken much comfort from all who have supported us. We truly appreciate your loloma (love), words of sympathy, company, hard work and koha. Thank you to those who travelled to say goodbye. Thanks to the community bus service, St Johns Ambulance, nursing staff of Wairoa Hospital, and mum's visiting caregivers. To the people of Wairoa who gave our mum friendship over the years, we are so grateful. Vinaka vaka levu na veikauwaitaki vua na tinai keitou.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 30, 2020
