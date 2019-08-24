Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winston HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winston Ernest HOWARD

Add a Memory
Winston Ernest HOWARD Notice
HOWARD, Winston Ernest. Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Much loved and precious partner of the late Mere. Cherished father and father-in-law of Mike (deceased) and Barbara, Peter, Winston and Kirsten, Morris and Jacqui, and Terry and Penny. Grandfather to 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Respected and loved by all who knew him. A celebration of Winston's life will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr Church and Puketapu Roads, Taradale, Napier, on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11am, followed by burial at the Petane Urupa. Messages to the 'Howard Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winston's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.