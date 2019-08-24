|
HOWARD, Winston Ernest. Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Much loved and precious partner of the late Mere. Cherished father and father-in-law of Mike (deceased) and Barbara, Peter, Winston and Kirsten, Morris and Jacqui, and Terry and Penny. Grandfather to 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Respected and loved by all who knew him. A celebration of Winston's life will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr Church and Puketapu Roads, Taradale, Napier, on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11am, followed by burial at the Petane Urupa. Messages to the 'Howard Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 24, 2019