|
|
ARMITAGE, Wiremu John. Tragically taken too soon, on May 10, 2019 aged 31 years. Dearly loved partner of Jess and adored Daddy of Amari and Corbin. Treasured son of Suzanne and the late Neil, and respected step-son of Stu Treloar. Brother and 'best mate' of Ryan, Michael, Jack and Max. 'You are a legendary Sika hunter, keep those barrels hot Boi' A funeral service to remember Wiremu will be held at Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri on Friday May 17, 2019 at 11:00am. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Armitage family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019