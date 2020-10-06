|
WATENE, Wirihana. (known as Wattie Wilson) On October 4, 2020 died peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital. Loving brother of Kotahitanga, Willie, Akenehi, Toby, and Joe. Loving father of Melanie, Shane, Patumoana, Levi John, Beverly, Melanie, Merehana, Kalita, Harata, Watene (deceased), Te Nahu, Nohomai. Loving uncle, grand uncle, grandfather and great grandfather of many. The service will be held at Kahuranaki Marae, Te Hauke, 11am on October 7, 2020.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 6, 2020