ZHONG, Xiaoming (Ming). Peacefully on October 7, 2020. Adored wife of Raymond. Selflessly devoted mother of Sandy and Benny. A sorely missed sister, aunty, and friend. A service for Ming will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11am, followed by interment at the Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. A donation to the Cancer Society can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Zhong Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2020