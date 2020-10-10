Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Xiaoming ZHONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Xiaoming (Ming) ZHONG

Add a Memory
Xiaoming (Ming) ZHONG Notice
ZHONG, Xiaoming (Ming). Peacefully on October 7, 2020. Adored wife of Raymond. Selflessly devoted mother of Sandy and Benny. A sorely missed sister, aunty, and friend. A service for Ming will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11am, followed by interment at the Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. A donation to the Cancer Society can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Zhong Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Xiaoming's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -