SABISTON, Yvonne Mabel (nee Rayner). Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her boys, at Hawkes Bay Hospital on June 17, 2020. Loved wife and soulmate of Graeme, and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Eleanor, Michael and Jenna. Much loved and proud Nana of Blair, and Heath; and Emily. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Monday, June 22 at 11am followed by burial at Waipawa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.stjohn. org.nz. Messages to:- The Sabiston Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 19, 2020