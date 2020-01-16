Home

Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
CHB Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Waipawa
Zelda Alene (Halpin) SMITH

Zelda Alene (Halpin) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Zelda Alene (nee Halpin). Peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt on January 13, 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved wife of the late Phil. Loved sister of Marie, Pat, Judi and the late James. Mother and mother-in-law of Shiree and Nut, Martin and Angelene, Jason and Tania, Lisa and Shane, Paul and Amy, Aaron, James and Kelly. Loved "Nana" of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service for Alene will be held at CHB Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Waipawa on Saturday January 18, at 1:00pm. Messages to:- C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 16, 2020
