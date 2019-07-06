THOMSEN, Zelma Elsie (Elsie, Molly). Peacefully at home July 4, 2019. Aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Cecil. Beloved mother of Roger and Michelle, Charles and Christine, Lynne and Maurice, Jenny and Eain, Hugh and Deirdre, Anna and Roger. Adored Nana of Kynan and Nicola, Callum and Kelly, Nicola and Matt, Anyika and Duncan, Benn and Isobella, Dana and Tim, Kristen, Anna, Dane, Holley, Devin, Casey and Jarrod, Lydia, Hamish, Greg, Rose, Lillie, and Thomsen. Treasured great Nana of Jessica, Isaac, Scarlett, Siddel, Annabel, Elsie, Payton, Millie, Sebastian, James, Oliver and Lochie. Our beloved Elsie only knew the languages of love and kindness. She will be dearly missed The family are grateful to Cranford Hospice, and everyone who helped to care for her with so much love A service to celebrate Elsie's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1pm. Followed by interment at the Taradale Services Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may left at the service or at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. Messages to the 'Thomsen Family', C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019