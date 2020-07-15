1/
ADELYN CLEMENTS
Adelyn Stone Clements, age 86, of Pleasureville, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Isham Thomas and Rebecca Blackaby Stone, she was a farmer and a homemaker. She was a member of Pleasureville Christian Church. Adelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Jack Clements; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Smith; and grandson-in-law, Joseph Lee White.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcella Clements of Pleasureville; sons, George Clements and Theressa of Pleasureville and Bo Clements of Pleasureville; granddaughter, Jacklyn Clements White; and great-grand-daughter, Jaelynn Lee White.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Jerry Anderson of Pleasureville Baptist Church. Rev. Gary Fenner of Pleasureville Christian Church assisted. Burial was at Pleasureville Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers were William Dale Smith, Eddie Ethington, TE "Parky" Parks, Neil Stivers, John Hobson, Dallas Kelly, Marvin Atchison, Don Buchanan and Junior Estes.
Active pallbearers were Frank Marlow, Darrell Scriber, Jerry Gilbert, Mike Paris, Nick Stivers, Mike McKee, Danny Ellis and Rodney Young.
Memorial Contributions may be given to Pleasureville Christian Church c/o Regina Parks at 11066 Elmburg Road, Pleasureville, Ky. 40057.

Published in Henry County Local from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
