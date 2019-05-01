Alan (Pete) Boyd Quire, age 92, of Madison, Indiana passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert Boyd Quire and Anna Pulliam Quire. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of World War II, where he served as a military policeman.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Beatrice Quire of Madison, Indiana; two sons, Danny Dale Quire of Frankfort and Robert Quire of Madison; and two daughters, Dianna Lee Carpenter of Frankfort and Janet Mae Lewis of Ghent.
Services were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April, 23, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Mike Barnes officiated. Burial was in Defoe Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from May 1 to May 8, 2019