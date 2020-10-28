1/
ALBERTA STIVERS
Alberta Kemper Stivers, age 87, of Eminence, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lyle and Lizzie Grant Kemper and was preceded in death by her husband, Estil F. Stivers.
She is survived by her children, Gina Stivers Morgan of Eminence, Earl Thomas Pyles of Henry County, Carroll Ray Stivers of Louisville and Elaine Burgess of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday on October 27, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Pastor Nathan Shaw and Rev. Paul Harvey officiated. Burial was at New Castle Cemetery.

Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
