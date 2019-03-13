Aleene Long, age 95, of New Castle, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Lee and Myre Landers Bryant. She was a homemaker. Aleene was preceded in death by her husband, James Fulton Long.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEENE LONG.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy L. (Maurice) Payne of Fern Creek, Phyllis (JT) Peniston of Bedford, Carolyn (Jim) Peden of Harrodsburg and Brenda (Mike) Chism of Eminence; grandchildren, Jan Peniston (Keith) Riley, Jessica Peniston (Tommy) Wilcoxson, Brooke Chism and Brett (Ashley) Chism; and six great-grandchildren, Chase, Collin, Shelby, James Thomas, Jolie and Brantley.
Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Garry Polston of Eminence. Bro. Cory Murashige of New Castle United Methodist Church will be assisting. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment will be in New Castle Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Wilcoxson, Brett Chism, Dwain Moore, Keith Riley, Coleman Lee Colston and Chris Kirchner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to New Castle United Methodist Church.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019