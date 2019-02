Alexander Junior (June Cotton) Fisher, age 88, of Lockport, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Lockport and was the son of the late Alex Ferguson and Mary Daphne McAlister Fisher. He was a farmer and a member of Gratz Christian Church.He is survived by his sister, Barbara J. Chadwell of Eminence; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Delbert F. Fisher and James H. Fisher; and two sisters, Nancy D. Booth and Patsy Boling.Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Paul Briscoe officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com.