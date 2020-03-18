Allen Dwight Kindred, age 81, originally from Port Royal in Henry County, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Willows in Harrodsburg. Allen was the husband of the late Vivian King Kindred and son of the late Melvin and Lillie Grace Jones Kindred. Allen served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Greely, Alaska.
Allen is survived by his step-daughters, Connie Ross Thompson of Salvisa and Christie Jo Ross of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiated. Burial was in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery with military honors.
