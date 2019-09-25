Alma (James) Chisholm, age 85, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Silas and Rosalie (Carter) James; she was a secretary for Kentucky Farm Bureau and retired as a clerk for Henry County Courts. She was a member of New Castle First Baptist Church. Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse D. "Buster" Chisholm, four adult brothers, four adult sisters and several younger siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimi Vaughn and husband, Kevin of La Grange; son, Tony Chisholm of Campbellsburg; sister, Glenna Coleman and husband, Rev. Nick, of Pendleton; four grandchildren, Jesse, Alex, Jacob and Ariel; and five great-grandchildren, Luke, James, Aidan, Ella and Esther.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Nick Coleman. Bro. Trask Murphy will be assisting. Internment will be in New Castle Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Vaughn, Alex Chisholm, Jacob Vaughn, Tony Chisholm, Kevin Vaughn, Jarred Hill, Jonathan James and Greg McCarty.
Memorial Contributions may be given to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019