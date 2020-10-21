ALVA ROBINSON

Alva Earl Robinson, age 83, of Pleasureville, previously of Lockport, passed away October 15, 2020, at the New Castle Nursing and Rehab Center. Alva was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Robinson and Florence Browning.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Ella Dempsey Robinson of Pleasureville; daughters, Cheryl Robinson Clark (Danny) of Pleasureville and Cathy Robinson Toole (Todd) of Eminence; brothers, Harrison Robinson (Norma) of Eminence and Leon Robinson (Lois) of Gestville; grandchildren, Christy Clark of Pleasureville, Justin Robinson Toole (Breck), Connor Toole and Renee Toole, all of Eminence; great-grandchildren, Anna Martin, Jake Martin and Jackson Henry Martin of Pleasureville and Robinson Nash Toole of Eminence. He leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews to honor his memory. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Alva was born and raised in the Six Mile Creek area of Lockport, Kentucky. He was a member, deacon for fifty-two years, and taught Sunday school at Lockport Baptist Church. As a teacher of the young people's class, he watched many young people grow into adulthood, even mentoring them after they were adults. A former student sent condolences with this message: "Shorty was such a testament to all of us through life of what a true Christian should be and how they should act in this cruel world of ours. I will forever be grateful for his guidance. We will miss him greatly. If this world was full of Shorty's, it would be a pure and lovely place."

His passion was renovating antique vehicles, specifically Studebaker trucks. He insisted on going to the shop often when he did not feel like it. Grandson Connor Toole and dear friend Charlie Clark were faithful in seeing he got to his "happy place" and caring for him while there.

The service was held at the Lockport Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Burial was in the Old Dutch Tract Cemetery at Pleasureville.

Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Banta, Deacons John Mark Clements, Billy Reed Clements, John Craigmyle, David Wilson, Rick Mahoney and Steve Davey.

Carrying him to his resting place were Justin Toole, Connor Toole, Tim Robinson, Joe Clark, Randy Eversole and Charlie Clark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Lockport Baptist Church.

Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.

