Anna May Trochessette Baxter, age 100, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Smithfield. Anna May was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on May 31, 1918, to the late Phillip and Edith Fayard Trochessette and was a homemaker. Anna May was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Baxter Sr.; two sons, James E. Baxter Jr. and David B. Baxter; six sisters; and eight brothers.

Anna May was a vivacious woman who loved life and brought joy to all who knew her. She loved to talk and had a wonderful sense of humor and fun. She enjoyed reading, dancing, TV, fishing, bingo, bowling, playing cards, crosswords and meeting for coffee with friends. She had the distinction of being the oldest member of St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church in Eminence.

She is survived by her daughters, Tommie Detwiler of Eminence, Sherry Hamilton of Smithfield, Barbara Baxter of Frankfort and Telia Faith Hayden (Darrell) of Smithfield; one sister, Malvene Osterhout of Panama City, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.

Funeral Mass services were at 12 noon on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, Eminence. Father Dennis Cousins and Rev. James Detwiler officiated. Interment was in Smithfield Cemetery.

Pallbearers were William F. Detwiler Jr., James D. Detwiler, David A. Hamilton, Robert Jones, Darrell Hayden and Mason McFarland.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John Catholic Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt Funeral Home.

5901 S Main St

Eminence , KY 40019

Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019

