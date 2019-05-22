Anna Mae (Roberts) Wood, age 83, of Carrollton passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Lucille Welch Roberts.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Shrader of Carrollton, Sheila Goins of Bonita Springs, Florida, Kathy Tingle of Carrollton and Cindy Bayles of Carrollton; and one son, John Wood of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Funeral services will at 12 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Bro. Shawn Golden, pastor of Campbellsburg Baptist Church, will officiate. Interment will be in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from May 22 to May 29, 2019