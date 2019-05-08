Anne Willis Hawkins, age 84, of Turners Station, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Frank N. and Lucille McManis Willis.
She is survived by her children, Lana Vaughn of New Castle and Randy Hawkins of Campbellsburg.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg with Reverend Carl Rucker officiating.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Turners Station Cemetery.
