Anne Willis Hawkins, age 84, of Turners Station, passed away from this life on May 4, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born on April 27, 1935, to the late Frank N. and Lucille McManis Willis in Turners Station.

Anne loved people, always willing to help in whatever capacity was needed, whether you needed a place to stay, a hot meal, or just friendship and someone to talk to, Anne was there, always putting others first. She enjoyed cooking, especially when she had company, her family recalls her vegetable soup, and sauerkraut and smoked sausage were some of their favorites. Anne worked hard joining along side the men on the family farm. She cherished hopping in the car with her family and going to Goodwill and auctions. In quiet times, you could find Anne on her front porch in her rocking chair enjoying her beloved town of Turners Station.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Lana Vaughn and her husband Mark of New Castle and Randy Hawkins and his wife Melisa of Campbellsburg; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends all of whom will miss her dearly.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years Robert Earl Hawkins; one sister Joy Wilson and two brothers Frank Willis Jr. and Charlie Willis.

Services for Anne were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg, with Reverend Carl Rucker officiating the services.

Burial was at Turners Station Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Turners Station Cemetery. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

