Anthony "Tony" G. Raisor Sr., age 62, of Port Royal, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Tony was the owner/operator of Raisor Automotive. He was preceded in death by his father, John Gordon Raisor, and a granddaughter, Alina Faye Hyatt.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Glore Raisor of Port Royal; daughter, Alisa Faye Raisor of Raymond, Mississippi; son, Anthony Gordon Raisor Jr. of Pendleton; mother, Myra Willena Brierly Raisor of Pendleton; sister, Karen Faye Raisor of Smithfield; brother, Dennis Raisor of Pendleton; and grandson, Dylan Jakob Raisor.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Port Royal United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Earl Wayne Perry.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

