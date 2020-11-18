1/1
ANTHONY RAISOR SR.
Anthony "Tony" G. Raisor Sr., age 62, of Port Royal, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Tony was the owner/operator of Raisor Automotive. He was preceded in death by his father, John Gordon Raisor, and a granddaughter, Alina Faye Hyatt.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Glore Raisor of Port Royal; daughter, Alisa Faye Raisor of Raymond, Mississippi; son, Anthony Gordon Raisor Jr. of Pendleton; mother, Myra Willena Brierly Raisor of Pendleton; sister, Karen Faye Raisor of Smithfield; brother, Dennis Raisor of Pendleton; and grandson, Dylan Jakob Raisor.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Port Royal United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Earl Wayne Perry.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
