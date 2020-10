Or Copy this URL to Share

Antonio Sigala, age 61, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Ramona Ogden Sigala of Shelbyville; step-daughter, Billie Jo Laboyd of Houston, Texas; and step-son, Jason Allen Ogden of Pasadena, Texas.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store