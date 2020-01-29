April Lee Wilson, age 30, of Eminence, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Freda Tingle Wilson of Eminence. She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Lee Wilson.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 27, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Jacky Newton, pastor of Franklinton Baptist Church, officiated. Burial was in Franklinton Cemetery.
