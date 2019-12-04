Barbara Jean Fisher Chadwell, age 85 of Eminence, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in La Grange. She was the daughter of the late Alex Ferguson Fisher and Mary Daphne McAllister Fisher.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Chadwell Derossett of New Castle; two sons, Garland Ray Chadwell of Shelbyville and Mark Stuart Chadwell of Shelbyville.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Garry Polston will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, and will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019