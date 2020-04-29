Barbara J. Morgan, age 61, of New Castle, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Josie Young Morgan, she was a homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Brandon Beckley (Melissa) of New Castle and Perry Butts of New Castle; brothers, George Morgan (Mery) of Panama, Central America and Bob Morgan (Mindy) of Versailles; and grandson, Briar Beckley.
Private graveside services were held at New Castle Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Shawn Golden, pastor of Campbellsburg Baptist Church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Campbellsburg Baptist Church.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020