Barbara Mae Tingle, age 72, of Eminence, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Ettie Mae Stidham Broshears.
She is survived by her husband, David Tingle of Eminence; two sons, Jack Riddle of Louisville and Greg Riddle of Pleasureville; and one daughter, Katherine Tingle of Shelbyville.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Pleasureville United Methodist Church. Brother Jesse Landers Jr., pastor of Pleasureville United Methodist Church, officiated. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019