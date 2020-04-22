Bennie Kay Smith Reed, age 78, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Bardstown. She was the widow of William (Bill) Houghton Reed Smith. Born in Cynthiana, March 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Eudora Whitaker. She was a graduate of Versailles High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. She was a hard worker and enjoyed bookkeeping for Henry County Schools, was Pewee Valley Community Kindergarten assistant teacher, third grade teacher at Christ the King, and cashier for Terry's Five & Dime.
She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Leslie (Jay) Schmidt of Bardstown and Terri Jo (Tom) Thomas of Richmond; grandchildren, Alex and Chris Schmidt, Mikalah (Benton) Krauss; great-grandchildren, William Gregory Krauss and Caleb Michael Krauss; and her brothers, Terry (Debbie) Smith and Joe Mack (Carol) Smith.
A private ceremony and graveside service will commence with a celebration of Bennie Kay's life to be scheduled for a time when friends and family may gather together. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Leo Catholic Church, 295 Huntertown Rd, Versailles, Ky. 40383 or the Woodford County Public Library, 115 North Main Street, Versailles, Ky. 40383. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence, share memories, view the tribute video and watch the recorded service on Bennie Kay's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020