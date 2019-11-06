Bette J. Baker Peyton, age 82, of New Castle, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Richwood in La Grange. She was the daughter of the late Walker and Nettie Grant Baker. Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Peyton.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Garry Polston of Eminence. Internment was in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019