Betty Lou Robertson Marshall, age 76, of La Grange, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Caldwell Robertson and Ella Beatrice Richardson Lewis.
She is survived by two sons, Duane Marshall of Shelbyville and John David Marshall of Crestwood; and her stepfather, Lloyd Lewis of Somerset.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bill Hedges. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment will be in Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery.
