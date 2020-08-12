BEULAH KELLY

Beulah J. Kelly, age 87, of Owenton, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Ernest Million and Ethel Gardner Million.

She is survived by one son, Steven Wayne Kelly of Lawrenceburg; four daughters, Vickie Lynn Rice of Owenton, Teresa Ann Marlette of Worthville, Rhonda Carol Smither of Frankfort and Kimberly Gail Kelly of Owenton. She was preceded in death by her husband: Rev. J. Wayne Kelly

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Paul Briscoe, pastor of Lockport Baptist Church, officiated.

