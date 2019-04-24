Beverly Malin, age 83, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Jess and Lucy Harris Adams.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Burchett of New Castle and LeAnne Yancey of New Castle; and her son, Robbie Malin of Turners Station.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Rev. Earl Wayne Perry of Sligo will officiate. Interment will be in Port Royal Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019