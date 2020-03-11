Billie Sue Gearheart Abbott, age 87, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Rachel Roberts Gearheart.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Abbott of Shelbyville; sons, Richard Keith Abbott of New Albany, David Ross Abbott of Frankfort and Billy Ray Abbott of Jackson County.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Andrew Messenger of Graefenburg Christian Church. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sulphur Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020