Blake Emerson Colson, age 21, of Bagdad, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha Kay Young of Bagdad; one son, Aiden Layne Colson of Bagdad; one daughter, Avery Lee Colson of Bagdad; his father, Rommel Colson (Kelley) of Louisville; his mother, Johnna Amos of Bethlehem; paternal grandfather, Calvin Colson of Winter Haven, Florida; and maternal grandparents, John and Mary Welch of Bethlehem.
A celebration of his life was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Bagdad Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Adams officiated.
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
(502) 878-2521
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019