BOBBY BECKLEY

Bobby Carroll Beckley, age 65, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was the son of the late Joe Beckley and Mary Walker Beckley.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Harp Beckley of Smithfield; four sons, Brandon Beckley of New Castle, Bobby Carroll Beckley Jr. of Turner's Station, Bobby Craig Roberts and Robert Raisor both of Eminence; and one daughter, Katie Paris of Eminence.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Burial will be at Pleasureville Cemetery.

Published in Henry County Local from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
(502) 878-2521
