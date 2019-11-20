BOBBY MISKELL

Bobby Miskell, age 86, of Eminence, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Delbert and Lillian Mahoney Troutman. Bobby was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Mort Miskell; and a son, Dean Miskell.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Brewer of Port Royal, Denise Hansen of New Castle and Sarita Raine of Huntsville, Alabama; sons, Dennis Miskell of Eminence, Delbert Miskell of Eminence, Robby Miskell of Pleasureville, Richard Newland of Turners Station and Scott Newland of Turners Station.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Bro. Shawn Golden of Campbellsburg officiated. Interment was in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
