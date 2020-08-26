BOBIE CROWE

Bobie Wayne Crowe, age 86, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Richard Crowe and Opal Howard Ferril. He was preceded in death by one son, Andy Crowe. Mr. Crowe served in the United States Navy and was a painting contractor with Bob Crowe and Sons.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sara Elizabeth Golden; three daughters, Joni Isler of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Jody Moore of Louisville and Lori Corey of Louisville; eight sons, Mike Crowe of Eminence, Chris Crowe, Tim Crowe and Gabe Crowe, all of Campbellsburg, Pat Crowe of Shelbyville, Matt Crowe of Turners Station, Jacob Crowe of New Castle and Phillip Crowe of Louisville.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg. Interment was in the Crowe Family Cemetery, Campbellsburg.

