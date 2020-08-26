1/
BOBIE CROWE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BOBIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobie Wayne Crowe, age 86, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Richard Crowe and Opal Howard Ferril. He was preceded in death by one son, Andy Crowe. Mr. Crowe served in the United States Navy and was a painting contractor with Bob Crowe and Sons.
He is survived by his wife, the former Sara Elizabeth Golden; three daughters, Joni Isler of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Jody Moore of Louisville and Lori Corey of Louisville; eight sons, Mike Crowe of Eminence, Chris Crowe, Tim Crowe and Gabe Crowe, all of Campbellsburg, Pat Crowe of Shelbyville, Matt Crowe of Turners Station, Jacob Crowe of New Castle and Phillip Crowe of Louisville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg. Interment was in the Crowe Family Cemetery, Campbellsburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ransdell Funeral Home
7101 Campbellsburg Rd
Campbellsburg, KY 40011
(502) 532-7966
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved