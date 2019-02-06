Bonnie C. (McDole) Casto, age 60 of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Willie H. McDole and Francis Louise (McGuire) Hicks.
She is survived by her husband, David Casto, New Castle; daughter, Christina Bryant, Clermont; and son, Travis Casto, Frankfort.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment was in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.
